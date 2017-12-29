 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Attackers storm Shiite cultural centre in Kabul, 41 killed

share

Source:

Associated Press

Attackers stormed a Shiite Muslim cultural centre in the Afghan capital Thursday (loocal time), setting off multiple bombs and killing at least 41 people and wounding at least 81, authorities said.

suicide attack in Kabul

suicide attack in Kabul

Source: 1 NEWS

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said an unknown number of suicide attackers set off an explosion outside the centre before carrying out an attack inside. They set off explosive devices in the basement of the building where scores of people had gathered to mark the December 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union, he said.

Shiite leader Abdul Hussain Ramazandada said witnesses reported at least one suicide bomber sneaked into the event and was sitting among the participants. He exploded his device and as people fled more explosions occurred.

The centre is a simple structure surrounded by sun-dried mud homes where some of Kabul's poorest live.
Source: Associated Press

At nearby Istiqlal Hospital, director Mohammed Sabir Nasib said the emergency room was overwhelmed with the dead and wounded. Additional doctors and nurses were called in to help and at the height of the tragedy more than 50 doctors and nurses were working to save the wounded, most of whom suffered severe burns.

The two-story cultural centre is located in a poor area of the Shiite-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood in the west of the capital. The centre is a simple structure surrounded by sun-dried mud homes where some of Kabul's poorest live.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers


2
Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP)

New York community offered grief counselling after woman, partner and children found dead in Boxing Day

3

Auckland teen came into contact with hundreds after mumps misdiagnosed three times

4

New Year's Eve across New Zealand: How does your region look?

00:47
5
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


01:41
Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he’s volunteered over Christmas.

'It's my way of saying thank you' - Auckland's ex-homeless pitching in at the City Mission

Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he's volunteered over Christmas.

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 