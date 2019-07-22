TODAY |

Attackers beat Hong Kong protesters in subway

Associated Press
Hong Kong media have released video footage showing masked assailants attacking commuters in a subway station. Among those attacked were protesters clad in their trademark black clothing and yellow hard hats.

The attackers, meanwhile, were dressed in white with black masks pulled over their heads. Footage from Apple Daily showed them using umbrellas to beat people in the station and inside a subway car.

Subway passengers filmed by Stand News and iCABLE angrily accused police officers of not intervening in the attack.

But, Hong Kong police have thrown tear gas canisters at protesters after they refused to disperse.

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in a march today to call for direct elections and an independent investigation into police tactics used during earlier pro-democracy demonstrations.

Police waved a black warning flag before lobbing the canisters into a crowd of protesters.

Protesters had earlier defaced the Chinese national emblem on the building of the Liaison Office, which represents mainland Chinese authorities in the city.

Hong Kong is a Chinese territory that has been promised certain freedoms under a "one country, two systems" framework. Massive protests began last month against an extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to the mainland to stand trial.

The attackers were dressed in white with black masks pulled over their heads. Source: ABC Australia
