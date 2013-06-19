TODAY |

Attacker filmed half-hour assault before stealing from victim in Queensland

AAP
A Queensland woman has been punched, kicked and almost raped during a half-hour assault that was filmed by one of her attackers.

The 18-year-old woman was approached from behind as she sat outside a Gladstone property about 2.30am on Sunday.

Police say a man, 18, and two girls, 17, then began abusing and attacking the victim, who they knew.

"The woman was allegedly verbally abused, kicked and punched in the head, face and body several times, as well as having her hair pulled, during the ordeal which lasted around 30 minutes," police said on Monday.

The trio stole jewellery and other property from the woman before fleeing on foot, leaving the woman with facial injuries and bruising.

The man was arrested later on Sunday.

He will front the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday, on a range of domestic violence-related charges, including attempted rape, assault, and breaching a domestic violence order.

The two girls have been charged with assault and robbery.

