'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

Britain remains in turmoil after the Manchester attack which left 22 dead, and scores of people injured yesterday. This is 1 NEWS NOW's live updates throughout the day, ending as the UK goes to sleep under a critical threat level.

11.23am Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing Mark Rowley confirmed an arrest has been made in relation to the Manchester attack, and there are multiple searches currently taking place.

"The investigation into the terrorist attack in Manchester is large scale, fast moving and making good progress," he said.

Mr Rowley said the raised critical threat level meant the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre's "assessment is not only that an attack remains highly likely but a further attack may be imminent".

11.14am New Zealand SafeTravel are advising Kiwis to avoid the Manchester Arena vicinity. "New Zealanders in the United Kingdom are advised to be extra vigilant at this time, particularly in public places," a statement said.

11.07am A Book of Condolences for the victims of the attack will be opened at the Australia High Commission in Wellington, for the public to express their sympathy. Click here for details.

10.55am The fifth victim of the attack, Kelly Brewster, has been confirmed dead by police, after family and friends launched a hopeful search for her, reported MailOnline.

Ms Brewster was 32, and was understood to have shielded her niece from the blast.

10.50am London Mayor Sadiq Khan released a statement urging residents to remain "calm and vigilant" after the "barbaric" terror attack.

"Those who seek to harm and divide us through barbaric acts of terrorism will never success. We will never be cowed by terrorism," he said.

10.42am The first pictures of the suicide bomber have emerged, click here to read more.

10.30am UK's most senior counter terrorism officer said a critical threat level was a "very unusual and rare step", according to The Guardian.

The threat level may impact two major sporting events scheduled to take place in London this weekend, football's FA Cup final, which Prince William is due to attend, and Twickenham is hosting rugby's Premiership final.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced today that the country's terror threat level had been raised to critical - the highest possible ranking, meaning soldiers could be "deployed at certain events such as concerts and sports matches."

9.53am Monuments are lighting up around the globe with the colours of the Union Jack in support to those killed and injured in the Manchester attack.

9.40am A fourth victim has been named as Megan Hurley. The Liverpool Echo reported Chair of Governors of Halewood Primary said the young girl attended the school, and her brother was seriously injured in the attack.

9.23am Theresa May finished her statement by saying: "And while we mourn the victims of last night’s appalling attack, we stand defiant. The spirit of Manchester and the spirit of Britain is far mightier than the sick plots of depraved terrorists, that is why the terrorists will never win and we will prevail."

9.06am The main terror suspect Salman Abedi, 22, was a student at Salford University, reported BBC.

9.03am Manchester Evening News are reporting 120 have been injured in the attack

8.52am UK PM Theresa May said there was a possibility it was a group of individuals responsible for the Manchester attack.

8.44am UK prime minister Theresa May said the threat level should be increased to 'critical'. She said Operation Tempura is in force, with armed forces replacing police to protect areas such as parliament.

8.39am According to entertainment website TMZ Ariana Grande has cancelled her London concerts and performances this week, and has the whole of her European tour on hold. Last night she posted on social media, "Broken. I am so so sorry."

8.27am Another survivor of the Monday night attack, Ryan Molloy, said some people had their bags checked on the way into the concert, while others did not.

"The security wasn't very good, to be honest," she said, reported the Associated Press.

Manchester police would not say if the bomber blew himself up inside or outside the arena, so it is not clear if rigorous bag screening or additional pre-event security would have helped prevent the deaths and injuries. The venue tweeted it happened "outside the venue in a public space."



8.17am An appeal by British newspaper the Sun has been launched for the victims, with $238,027 already donated. The Sun pledged $185094 themselves.

7.41am Survivors say ahead of the Ariana Grande show there was little security, reported the Associated Press.

Nikola Trochtova told Czech radio that there was almost no security screening ahead of the concert. It is still unclear how the bomber was able to enter the area undetected.

7.33am The Manchester Evening News have reported many of those injured in the attack were left with metal fragments, some even full bolts in their limbs. It says a device with nuts and bolts was used.

7.12am: A man reportedly armed with an knife and baseball bat has interrupted a vigil in Birmingham England, for the Manchester attack victims, according to Press Association. BBC reporter Kathryn Stanczyszyn has tweeted the the man has been "detained".

6.55am: Former US President Bill Clinton has condemned the attack on Twitter, saying "terror will never drive us apart and will always be met with strength. Praying for the victims in Manchester.

6.45am: European soccer's ruling body says there will be a minute's silence before Manchester United plays Ajax in the Europa League final today as a mark of respect for victims of the bombing in Manchester.

6.40am: Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan says the world must stand together against "the extremists and terrorists" responsible for the attack in Manchester and similar senseless violence elsewhere.

6.25am: Thousands of people have turned out for a vigil in Manchester, with the crowd holding a minute of silence to honor the victims of the concert attack.

Lord Mayor Eddy Newman and the city's police chief were among the speakers in front of city hall in Albert Square. Several people in the crowd held up signs with "I Love MCR," an abbreviation for Manchester.

6.04am: The first victims of the attack have been named as Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, Georgina Callander, 18 and John Atkinson, 28.

5.40am: Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that the priority for police today is to establish whether the suspected bomber, named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, was acting alone or as part of a network. Abedi was born in Manchester. His parents came to the UK from Libya.

Police arrested an unidentified 23-year-old man in southern Manchester overnight. They also raided the house where Abedi was registered as living, but witnesses say they did not see anyone arrested there.

British authorities say an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among the 22 people killed in the Manchester bombing.

Manchester concert bombing victims Saffie Roussos, 8, and Gerogina Callender, 18. Source: Associated Press / Instagram.

And an ambulance official says 12 children under the age of 16 were among 59 injured in the attack as people left the concert.