TODAY |

Atlantic storms reach Greek alphabet for second time ever

Source:  1 NEWS

It's the first time in 15 years that the Altanic hurricane season has surpassed the designated storm name on the list for 2020.

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken August 26 shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico Source: Associated Press

According to the United State's National Weather Service, with the formation of Hurricane Alpha just shy of Portugal it has become necessary to use the Greek alphabet for the remaining storms. 

The incredibly active hurricane season has meant that already this year the predetermined 21 names have been used. 

Only the hurricane season of 2005, which included the devastating Hurricane Katrina, has ever reached the Greek alphabet before now. 

Unlike the traditional list, letters from the Greek alphabet won't be retired at the end of the month according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). 

With still a few months left until the hurricane season finished at the end of November, this year's season could topple the 2005 record. 

World
Weather News
