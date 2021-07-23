TODAY |

Asymptomatic Covid-positive Fijian health workers told to keep working

Source:  1 NEWS

A leaked document from the Fiji Ministry of Health shows all health workers who are Covid-19 positive but showing no symptoms are being ordered to keep working.

People wearing masks as they line up to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Fiji. Source: RNZ/Fiji Government

Those who are working can isolate, but health workers who are a-symptomatic have to keep working, a document obtained by 1 NEWS showed.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told 1 NEWS he is extremely worried about the situation. He says you can still catch Covid from someone who is asymptomatic.

“There are many vulnerable people in Fiji’s health system.”

Shocking footage emerges of Suva's main hospital during Fiji’s covid outbreak

The Fiji Government is also no longer testing for Covid-19. Yesterday Fiji had the highest daily infection rate in the world.

“One way of getting rid of that statistic is to stop testing. What we are seeing is a disintegrating health system, a health system in crisis and a tragedy unfolding for the people of Fiji,” 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver said.

