Asymptomatic Covid-positive Fijian health workers told to keep working

A leaked document from the Fiji Ministry of Health shows all health workers who are Covid-19 positive but showing no symptoms are being ordered to keep working.

People wearing masks as they line up to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Fiji. Source: RNZ/Fiji Government

Those who are working can isolate, but health workers who are a-symptomatic have to keep working, a document obtained by 1 NEWS showed.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told 1 NEWS he is extremely worried about the situation. He says you can still catch Covid from someone who is asymptomatic.

“There are many vulnerable people in Fiji’s health system.”

The Fiji Government is also no longer testing for Covid-19. Yesterday Fiji had the highest daily infection rate in the world.