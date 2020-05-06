'Astronomical to believe' - Covid-19 hits Pasifika population in US 12 times harder than others

The US is calling on New Zealand for help as Covid-19 infections and deaths amongst Pacific Islanders there soar.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In California, Pasifika have 12 times the death rate of white people and the highest infection rate nationwide.

Tongan mother Sloane Finau has just found out her pregnant daughter and son-in-law in Salt Lake City have Covid-19.

Stranded in Auckland, the Finaus are terrified for the safety of their children back in the US.

"I guess it's serious when it comes to your own family, how important it is to stay home," she told 1 NEWS.

Father Faleula Finau says they're also worried about their baby grandson.

"That's very heartbreaking to me to know my daughter is sick, and especially my grandchild, the possibilities of him getting sick, even though he's an infant, is higher."

The Finaus are right to be concerned. The latest figures out of the US show Pasifika's infection rates are two to three times the rate of anyone else.

In California, it's off the charts.

Dr Raynald Samoa, from the National Pacific Island Covid-19 taskforce, says the rate seems "astronomical to believe".

"The death rate in Pacific Islanders is 12 times higher than our white neighbours and friends... and our numbers continue to worsen."

In a Zoom conference, shocked elected officials heard how dire the situation is.

There are around 1.5 million Pasifika in the US, with many of them essential workers, so the risk of spread is high.

The unfolding crisis in the US is what New Zealand feared would hit the Pasifika community here.

But successful moves such as mobile clinics have resulted in Pasifika having the highest testing rate and the lowest infection rate.

That's why the US Covid-19 taskforce has reached out to New Zealand's Pacific response team.

"Offering us technical assistance in some of our initiatives would be the best thing we can get from your group," Dr Samoa says.

The team here believes its strength has been in its community reach, including churches.

"That's a good model for the Pacific people to unite in the US to battle this virus, because if we don't do something it's going to get worse for them," the Pacific Response Coordination Team's Pakilau Masase Lua says.