Astronomers concerned about thousands of satellites obstructing their view

The growing number of satellites in space is worrying astronomers who say their view of the universe is under threat.

Thousands more satellites are being launched as part of a scheme to beam internet into every corner of Earth, but it's already causing problems.

A vast number of satellites are needed for a project, called Starlink, which will provide cheap internet, even the most remote parts of the planet.

At the moment there are 2200 working satellites in orbit. But Starlink plan to launch an additional 1500 by the end of next year which would increase gradually to 12,000 by the mid 2020s.

Other companies, like OneWeb, are also planning mega constellations which could mean 20,000 orbiting around Earth within the next few years.

OneWeb vice-president Ruth Pritchard-Kelly told the BBC it was about working with other organisations to make sure they’re not interfering with them.

However, Dr Dave Clements, an astrophysicist from Imperial College London, told the BBC satellites "get in the way of everything and you’ll miss things".

"Whatever is behind them, whether that's a nearby, potentially hazardous asteroid or the most distant quasar in the universe, they will get in the way.