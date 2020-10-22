TODAY |

Astronauts who lived on space station for six months return to Earth safely

Source:  Associated Press

A trio of space travellers safely returned to Earth today after a six-month mission on the International Space Station.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A number of astronauts are returning home after concluding a six month mission. Source: Associated Press

The Soyuz MS-16 capsule carrying NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, and Roscosmos’ Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner landed on the steppes of Kazakhstan southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan at 7:54am local time. After a brief medical checkup, the three will be taken by helicopters to Dzhezkazgan from where they will depart home.

As part of additional precautions due to the coronavirus, members of the Russian rescue team meeting the crew were tested for the virus and the number of people involved in the recovery effort was limited.

Cassidy, Ivanishin and Vagner spent 196 days in orbit since arriving at the station on April 9.

NASA’s Kate Rubins and Roscosmos’ Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov arrived at the orbiting outpost a week ago for a six-month stay.

Before the crew’s departure, Russian cosmonauts were able to temporarily seal the air leak they tried to locate for several months. The small leak has posed no immediate danger to the station's crew, and Roscosmos engineers have been working on a permanent seal.

In November, Rubins, Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov are expected to greet NASA’s SpaceX first operational Crew Dragon mission comprising NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi. It follows a successful Demo-2 mission earlier this year.

World
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Analysis: Think you know Jacinda Ardern? With 'handbrake' now removed, think again
2
New Plymouth nurse's registration cancelled after racist social media posts
3
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
4
Mongrel Mob chapter pilots programme to help members kick meth addiction
5
Two new imported Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Sydney man charged with sexually assaulting three women met through dating app
02:18

Amy Coney Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

Pope Francis becomes first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions

Australian legal system 'failed' girl, 11, who took her own life after alleged rapist bailed