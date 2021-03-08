TODAY |

AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial, US regulators say

Source:  Associated Press | 1 NEWS

Results from a US trial of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine may have used "outdated information," US federal health officials said today.

Medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Source: Associated Press

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement that it was concerned that AstraZeneca may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.

AstraZeneca reported earlier today that its Covid-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated US study, a finding that could help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the US

In the study of 30,000 people, the vaccine was 79 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic cases of Covid-19 — including in older adults. 

There were no severe illnesses or hospitalisations among vaccinated volunteers, compared with five such cases in participants who received dummy shots — a small number, but consistent with findings from Britain and other countries that the vaccine protects against the worst of the disease.

AstraZeneca also said the study's independent safety monitors found no serious side effects, including no increased risk of rare blood clots like those identified in Europe, a scare that led numerous countries to briefly suspend vaccinations last week.

The company aims to file an application with the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks, and the government's outside advisers will publicly debate the evidence before the agency makes a decision.

Authorisation and guidelines for use of the vaccine in the United States will be determined by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after thorough review of the data by independent advisory committees.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An additional 8.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have been secured. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand made an advance purchase agreement for 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last year — enough to vaccinate 3.8 million people.

However, it has not yet been granted approval by Medsafe and hasn't been rolled out.

Instead, the Government has made the Pfizer/BioNTech jab New Zealand's primary vaccine provider, purchasing enough doses to vaccinate all New Zealanders.

