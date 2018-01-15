 

Astounding crash leaves car hanging out of second storey US building

In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Authority today, a vehicle that crashed into a building hangs from a second story window in Santa Ana, California.

In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, photo provided by Orange County Fire Authorit, a vehicle that crashed into a building hangs from a second story window in Santa Ana, Calif. Members from Orange County Fire Authority and Los Angeles County Urban Search & Rescue rescued two people, who escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in Southern California. Authorities say the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure. (Capt. Stephen Horner /Orange County Fire Authority via AP)

Authorities say the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure in Santa Ana, California.

Associated Press

Members from Orange County Fire Authority and Los Angeles County Urban Search & Rescue rescued two people, who escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in Southern California.

Authorities say the Nissan Altima hit a centre divider today, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure.

