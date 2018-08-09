Astonishing vision shows torrent of mud and rock crashing into Swiss village

A mother orca was spotted today still carrying her dead calf for the 16th straight day after the infant was born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia and died shortly afterwards.

Tahlequah, the 20-year-old mother orca, is also known as J35, and researchers fear she could be in danger.

“I am absolutely shocked and heartbroken," Deborah Giles, research scientist for University of Washington Center for Conservation Biology and research director for nonprofit Wild Orca told The Seattle Times.

“I am sobbing. I can’t believe she is still carrying her calf around,” Ms Giles said.

“I am gravely concerned for the health and mental well being of J35."