Astonishing vision from Hawaii shows molten rock pouring into ocean, lava being launched skyward

A volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten more hazardous, sending rivers of molten rock pouring into the ocean and launching lava skyward that caused the first major injury.

Faster-moving lava from Kilauea volcano is now gushing into the sea as the crisis continues.
Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced thousands of people to flee and shot up ash clouds from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks.

Lava flows have picked up speed in recent days, spattering molten rock.

Lava that's flying through the air from cracks in the Earth can weigh as much as a refrigerator and even small pieces can be deadly, officials said.

The interaction of lava and seawater has created a cloud of steam laced with hydrochloric acid and fine glass particles that can irrigate the skin and eyes and cause breathing problems.

The lava haze, or "laze," extended as far as 24 kilometres west of where the lava gushed into the ocean on the Big Island's southern coast. 

It was just offshore and running parallel to the coast, according to a US Geological Survey scientist.

Authorities warn that the plume could shift direction if the winds change. 

