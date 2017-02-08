Astonishing footage shows buildings and cars demolished by New Orleans tornadoes

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
It appears so.
Sumner captained New Zealand's 1982 football World Cup team.
Jackson has been promised a role as Minister for Maori Development if Labour is elected.
Charismatic news host Richard Quest says CNN should have covered the crucial states.
Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland having been rescued by a German cruise ship.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More