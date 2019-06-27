TODAY |

Assisted dying blocked for dementia sufferers under proposed Western Australia laws

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Health

People with dementia will be prevented from accessing voluntary assisted dying under proposed laws in Western Australia.

A 13-member expert panel chaired by former WA governor Malcolm McCusker delivered its final report to state parliament today, providing 31 recommendations for government to consider.

"(The report provides) compassion for those suffering and facing death and safeguards against all kinds of possibilities, the chief one of which was raised several times, which was coercion," Mr McCusker told reporters.

The panel recommends a person over the age of 18 and ordinarily living in WA will be eligible for voluntary assisted dying if death is reasonably foreseeable within 12 months.

Mr McCusker and Health Minister Roger Cook noted that was similarly recommended in Victoria, which has legalised assisted dying but for political reasons it was reduced to six months.

Under the WA plan, a person must have decision-making capacities and make three requests, including one in writing witnessed by two people who will not benefit financially from their death.

Two doctors will also be required to assess the person and be independently satisfied they meet the criteria.

Doctors and nurses won't be compelled to participate but if they choose not to, must provide information to the patient to allow access elsewhere.

Mr McCusker said the primary approach would be for the person to self-administer the medication to "enforce the fact that this is a voluntary act" but they can be assisted by a practitioner if required.

The panel recommends at least 18 months between the law passing and its commencement.

The legislation should also be reviewed three years later.

Mr Cook said there were still considerations to be made about how best to implement the plan in remote areas and the role of pharmacies.

The minister acknowledged health professionals remained divided on the issue but said while it was a difficult debate it was one the community was ready for.

"This is not a choice about whether someone lives or dies ... it's about the manner of that death," Mr Cook said.

Dying With Dignity WA president Steve Walker said the report was a significant milestone following an extremely rigorous process.

"It is clear the panel has incorporated the feedback from their consultations with key stakeholders, such as the medical community and the public, in the development of the safeguards outlined," he said.

But AMA WA president Omar Khorshid said the fundamental weakness in the plan was only two medical practitioners were required to take a person through the process, describing it as more dangerous than Victoria's laws.

"In Victoria, there is a permit system, which means there is some level of oversight," he said.

"We call on the government to introduce a bill ... that contains all of the safeguards of the Victorian model and perhaps a few more. The AMA believes there are some gaps in the Victorian model."

The legislation will be introduced in the WA parliament in August and MPs will have a conscience vote.

Nursing home (file picture).
Nursing home (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
World
Australia
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:33
Susan Gedye told 1 NEWS the "whole house was jolting and shaking".
Rotorua couple wake to 'jolting and shaking', find steaming mudpool in their yard
2
Paula Bennett and the Breakfast crew struggled to contain themselves at the NZ First MP’s odd remark.
Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett, Breakfast crew baffled after saying Judith Collins is 'lurking in the corner'
3
A man spotted standing in Auckland Harbour wearing a t-shirt on a cold winter morning.
Man spotted standing in freezing Auckland Harbour wearing only a t-shirt
4
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.
Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
5
Marius van der Pol was unveiled in the 10-man grinding crew despite having no sailing experience.
Ex-NZ Army soldier completes remarkable transition to become grinder with Team NZ
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Cameron Smith unlikely to come out of Origin retirement to rescue Queensland: Storm coach
02:32
Kylee Black says on her most difficult days it would be hard to say no to assisted dying.

Kiwi woman with rare connective tissue disorder speaks about the grey area of euthanasia eligibility
FILE - This Dec. 7, 2015, file photo shows the second Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly line in Renton, Wash. A new computer problem has been found in the troubled Boeing 737 Max that will further delay the plane's return to flying after two deadly crashes, according to two people familiar with the matter. The latest flaw in the plane's computer system was discovered by Federal Aviation Administration pilots who were testing an update to critical software in a flight simulator in the fourth week of June 2019 at a Boeing facility near Seattle, the people said. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the development has not been made public. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

New software glitch found in Boeing's troubled 737 Max jet
Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Funding drive for Israel Folau's legal fight against Rugby Australia 'paused' after topping $2 million