Assassin who murdered Russian Ambassador to Turkey 'unlikely to have acted alone'

Source:

Associated Press

The Turkish policeman who assassinated Russia's ambassador was unlikely to have acted alone, a senior Turkish government official said today, as investigators from both countries hunted for clues as to who might have been behind the killing.

The AP photographer was at the Ankara gallery when the Russian ambassador was shot.
Source: Associated Press

Russian investigators inspected the art gallery in the Turkish capital of Ankara where Ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot dead yesterday by Mevlut Mert Altintas.

The 22-year-old gunman, a member of Ankara's riot police squad, had shouted slogans about the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo as he killed the envoy.

Russia's entrance into Syria's war helped turn the tide of the conflict and heralded a series of victories for government forces.

Up until a few months ago, the Russian military was bombing rebel positions in Aleppo.

The senior government official described the killing as "fully professional, not a one-man action" and said the attack was well-planned. 

Turkish authorities have not publicly released any information on the investigation or on a possible motive for the policeman.

Still, Turkish police have detained seven people in connection with the gunman: his parents, sister, three other relatives and his roommate in Ankara, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkish police have detained seven people in connection with the gunman including his parents, sister and other relatives.
Source: Associated Press

According to the news agency, Altintas took leave from work and on December 14 made a hotel reservation near the art exhibition centre.

He arrived at the hotel on Monday. Police searched his hotel room, which was later sealed.

Karlov's body was flown home to Moscow on yesterday after an emotional ceremony at Ankara Airport attended by Turkish government officials and diplomats.

Karlov's wife, Marina Karlova, wept as her husband's flag-draped coffin was carried by a Turkish honor guard. She laid two red carnations on the coffin before it was loaded onto the aircraft.

"Ambassador Karlov has become the eternal symbol of Turkish-Russian friendship," Deputy Prime Minister Tugrul Turkes said at the ceremony.

Turkey and Russia, which have backed opposing sides in the Syrian war, vowed not to let the killing disrupt efforts to repair their ties.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he spoke by phone Monday night, were "in agreement that this was an open provocation."

The shooter stood calmly behind Andrei Karlov during a speech at a museum before firing multiple shots, killing him.
Source: 1 NEWS

