'Asking a question sarcastically' - Trump explains his disinfectant injection comments around Covid-19

US President Donald Trump has attempted to explain away his controversial remarks around injecting disinfectant into the body in a bid to eradicate Covid-19.
"I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection, inside or almost a cleaning," Mr Trump said yesterday at a coronavirus task force briefing.
"Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs."
Today, reporters asked him about the potentially dangerous remarks, prompting the following response.
"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen," CNN reports that Mr Trump said at a Bill signing.
When challenged that Mr Trump had asked a medical team to look into it he replied, "no, no, no, no -- to look into whether or not sun and disinfectant on the hands, but whether or not sun can help us."
Mr Trump's task force briefing was much shorter today than on previous occasions and he left the briefing without taking questions.