'Asking a question sarcastically' - Trump explains his disinfectant injection comments around Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

US President Donald Trump has attempted to explain away his controversial remarks around injecting disinfectant into the body in a bid to eradicate Covid-19.

The US President showed a dangerous lack of understanding, also suggesting hitting people with high intensity UV light. Source: C-Span

"I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection, inside or almost a cleaning," Mr Trump said yesterday at a coronavirus task force briefing.

"Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs."

Today, reporters asked him about the potentially dangerous remarks, prompting the following response.

"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen," CNN reports that Mr Trump said at a Bill signing.

Donald Trump suggests injecting people with disinfectant to fight Covid-19

When challenged that Mr Trump had asked a medical team to look into it he replied, "no, no, no, no -- to look into whether or not sun and disinfectant on the hands, but whether or not sun can help us."

Michael Mina of Harvard University called the US President “naïve”. Source: AAP

Mr Trump's task force briefing was much shorter today than on previous occasions and he left the briefing without taking questions.

