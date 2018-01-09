'Ask this guy' – Thailand's PM avoids media with bizarre life-sized cardboard cut-out

Thailand's Prime Minister evaded questions by bringing out a life-sized cardboard cut-out of himself, and telling reporters to "ask this guy" if they had "any questions on politics or conflict."

Prayuth Chan-ocha then turned on his heel and walked off, leaving the mock-up behind, to bemused looks and awkward laughter from the assembled media, to whom he had spoken briefly after attending an event promoting the country's upcoming Children's Day.

It isn't the first time Prayuth - a general who seized power in a bloodless coup in 2014 - has dumbfounded the media with his antics.

In the past he has fondled the ear of a sound recordist for several minutes during an impromptu news conference, flung a banana peel at cameramen, and threatened, with gruff humour, to execute any journalist who criticised his government.

When it first took power, his government, packed with military men, enjoyed considerable public support for ending a prolonged period of often violent street politics.

But as the junta's rule has stretched on without making good on past promises of elections, criticism of its often repressive policies towards freedom of expression and its lack of transparency has grown markedly.