Artist's handmade pet wheelchairs giving disabled animals a second chance

A Parguayan artisan is giving animals the power to walk again by turning discarded materials into handmade wheelchairs for disabled dogs and cats.

Jazmin Alvarez decided to use her penchant for rustic design to save abandoned animals from enforced euthanasia.

Her small non-governmental organisation, 'Rescaes' (Rescued with Special Needs), runs a shelter for abandoned dogs in Itapuami Luque, on the very outskirts of capital Asuncion.

What most would see as a worthless pipe or a scrap skateboard, the 45-year-old transforms into a new lease of life for dogs like Dante and Paris, two poodles who are some of 16 canines living permanently in the refuge.

On Wednesday, she put the finishing touches to the poodle's wheelchairs, individually adjusting them with care.

Alvarez's foundation is supported by donations.