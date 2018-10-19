 

Artist's handmade pet wheelchairs giving disabled animals a second chance

Associated Press
Topics
World
Animals
Central and South America

A Parguayan artisan is giving animals the power to walk again by turning discarded materials into handmade wheelchairs for disabled dogs and cats.

Jazmin Alvarez decided to use her penchant for rustic design to save abandoned animals from enforced euthanasia.

Her small non-governmental organisation, 'Rescaes' (Rescued with Special Needs), runs a shelter for abandoned dogs in Itapuami Luque, on the very outskirts of capital Asuncion.

What most would see as a worthless pipe or a scrap skateboard, the 45-year-old transforms into a new lease of life for dogs like Dante and Paris, two poodles who are some of 16 canines living permanently in the refuge.

On Wednesday, she put the finishing touches to the poodle's wheelchairs, individually adjusting them with care.
Alvarez's foundation is supported by donations.

She has already made over a hundred animal wheelchairs for dogs, cats and was once even requested to make one for a pet pig.

The animals would likely have been euthanised if Jazmin Arevalos didn’t step in. Source: Associated Press
