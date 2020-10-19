TODAY |

Arson squad investigating after woman, three kids dead in Melbourne house fire

Source:  AAP

A woman and three children have been found dead after a fierce fire ripped through a home in Melbourne's south-east.

Emergency services were called to the house in Glen Waverley about 1:40am today local time (3:40am New Zealand time).

Fire Rescue Victoria crews arrived to find the garage of the property well alight, and thick smoke filling the two-storey house.

Thirty-five firefighters were needed at one point to bring the blaze under control.

A woman and three children, who are yet to be formally identified, were found dead inside the house.

A 50-year-old man managed to escape, and was transported to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The Victoria Police Arson Squad is investigating the cause of the blaze.

