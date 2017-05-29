 

Arrests continue in Manchester as thousands of police carry out anti- terror raids

BBC

Since last week’s attack in Manchester 14 people have been arrested in connection with the bombing.
00:20
NZ took the lead in the final against Canada with a stunning solo try.

As it happened: NZ Women's Sevens hold on to pip hosts Canada in thrilling World Series final

00:29
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:30
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

00:29
Dixon somehow walked away from a terrifying crash that ripped the rear of his car off.

Watch: How did he walk away from this? Kiwi Scott Dixon wiped out of Indy 500 in crash that split his car in two

The new All Blacks badge unveiled ahead of the 2017 Lions tour

New All Blacks jersey badge unveiled ahead of Lions tour


00:20
NZ extended their World Series lead in what was a torrid final in Langford.

00:16
The Team Japan skipper is still clearly a Kiwi at heart.

Dean Barker 'looking forward to when Ben brings some beers round' after Ainslie's America's Cup collision

01:01
The campaigner for better mental health awareness says people need to get help early and realise this is a health issue.

'You're living a hell, every minute of every day - and we need to start saying this is a modern illness’ - Sir John Kirwan

04:13
1 NEWS reporter Chris Chang talks about a fatal house fire in Hamilton and why some property owners are not complying with the life-saving requirement.

Landlords 'blatantly refusing' to comply with smoke alarm laws

The brother of a 23-year-old woman who died in a house fire is now campaigning to save the lives of others.

03:01
PPTA spokesperson Shawn Cooper says the association wants to limit distractions for students caused by gender identity issues.

'It's about providing choice' - PPTA issues clarified guidelines for gender-safe schools

The group representing secondary school teachers says schools need to move towards things like gender-neutral bathrooms and uniforms.


 
