Arrest made in murder inquiry of Kiwi-born UK police officer Matiu Ratana

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Kiwi-born police Sergeant Matiu Ratana, who was killed in the line of duty.

In the early hours of Friday 25 September, Sergeant Ratana was shot at a South London custody centre and later died in hospital.

The handcuffed suspect was detained by officers and taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "The man’s condition, originally critical, has since stabilised and is no longer considered life-threatening. Therefore on Friday, 13 November he was considered fit to be arrested on suspicion of murder."

It added: "However, as the man remains in hospital, officers will liaise with the relevant medical and legal teams to make an assessment of when he will be fit for interview."

