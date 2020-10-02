TODAY |

Arrest made in murder inquiry of Kiwi-born UK police officer Matiu Ratana

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Kiwi-born police Sergeant Matiu Ratana, who was killed in the line of duty.

Matt Ratana from Hawke’s Bay was shot dead by a handcuffed suspect at a police station in Croydon. Source: Breakfast

In the early hours of Friday 25 September, Sergeant Ratana was shot at a South London custody centre and later died in hospital.

The handcuffed suspect was detained by officers and taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "The man’s condition, originally critical, has since stabilised and is no longer considered life-threatening. Therefore on Friday, 13 November he was considered fit to be arrested on suspicion of murder."

It added: "However, as the man remains in hospital, officers will liaise with the relevant medical and legal teams to make an assessment of when he will be fit for interview."

All Blacks legend Zinzan Brooke lead a haka for rugby fanatic Sergeant Matt Ratana. Source: 1 NEWS

Sergeant Ratana was farewelled by family and friends in a moving ceremony last week. The 54-year-old’s ashes will return to New Zealand to be laid alongside his ancestors.

