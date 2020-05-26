Arrest made after Sydney man in wheelchair robbed of cash next to ATM

A man has been charged with stealing from a man in a wheelchair in Sydney's CBD.



The 42-year-old victim, who has cerebral palsy, was robbed by two men after withdrawing cash from a George St ATM about 11.45am on Sunday.



Police allege one of the pair snatched the cash out of the victim's hand and ran away with the other man.



A 20-year-old Sanctuary Point man was arrested about 3.15pm on Tuesday and charged with stealing.



He was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday.

