Arrest made after Sydney man in wheelchair robbed of cash next to ATM

Source:  AAP

A man has been charged with stealing from a man in a wheelchair in Sydney's CBD.

The who has cerebral palsy, was robbed by two men after withdrawing cash from a George Street ATM on May 24 Source: NSW Police

The 42-year-old victim, who has cerebral palsy, was robbed by two men after withdrawing cash from a George St ATM about 11.45am on Sunday.

Police allege one of the pair snatched the cash out of the victim's hand and ran away with the other man.

A 20-year-old Sanctuary Point man was arrested about 3.15pm on Tuesday and charged with stealing.

He was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday.

Police continue to hunt for the second man.

