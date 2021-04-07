Arrest made after crown snatched off head of Sri Lankan beauty queen

Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie has been arrested over the controversy at the Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant.

The newly crowned Mrs. Sri Lanka, Pushpika De Silva, has filed a complaint with authorities over injuries and trauma caused by the melee that took place during the competition when De Silva was crowned as the new Mrs Sri Lanka and the crown was snatched off her head by Mrs World 2020 winner Jurie.

Jurie, who won Mrs Sri Lanka in 2019, claimed De Silva couldn't be the winner because she was divorced, and not eligible to hold the title.

She then passed the crown to the runner-up.

The Mrs Sri Lanka organisation has determined De Silva is the correct winner but De Silva says the event caused head injuries and emotional trauma.

Meanwhile, the Mrs World organisation has issued a statement that it is investigating the incident.