Arrest made after crown snatched off head of Sri Lankan beauty queen

Source:  Associated Press

Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie has been arrested over the controversy at the Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant.

Moments after winning, the crown was taken off Pushpika De Silva by a previous winner over claims she was ineligible as she was divorced. Source: AAP

The newly crowned Mrs. Sri Lanka, Pushpika De Silva, has filed a complaint with authorities over injuries and trauma caused by the melee that took place during the competition when De Silva was crowned as the new Mrs Sri Lanka and the crown was snatched off her head by Mrs World 2020 winner Jurie.

Jurie, who won Mrs Sri Lanka in 2019, claimed De Silva couldn't be the winner because she was divorced, and not eligible to hold the title.

Watch: Mrs Sri Lanka has crown ripped from head, injured in onstage melee

She then passed the crown to the runner-up.

The Mrs Sri Lanka organisation has determined De Silva is the correct winner but De Silva says the event caused head injuries and emotional trauma.

Meanwhile, the Mrs World organisation has issued a statement that it is investigating the incident.

Jurie and Chula Padmendra, the National Director of Mrs Sri Lanka World, are scheduled to appear in court on April 19.

