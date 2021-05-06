Around 9000 people tested for Covid-19 with used swabs at Indonesia airport

Several people have been arrested in Indonesia after allegedly re-selling used Covid-19 test swabs, according to the BBC.

Police say up to 9000 passenger at an airport in Medan may have been tested with reused sticks.

Those involved are reportedly employees of pharmaceutical company Kimia Farma. They are now facing a lawsuit.

It's understood the scam has been happening at Kualanamu airport in Medan, North Sumatra, since last December.

Local news outlet Detik reported a policeman went undercover to pose as a passenger last week after complaints from passengers that they had received false positive test results.