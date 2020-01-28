TODAY |

Around 400 Australian citizens in China register for coronavirus evacuation

Source:  AAP

About 400 Australian citizens have registered for federal government help to get out of a Chinese province under lockdown because of the deadly coronavirus.

Staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre. Source: Associated Press

Foreign Minister Marise Payne and department officials are making "significant progress" in finding a way for the Australians stuck in China to get home, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"They are being crosschecked to ensure there is no double-counting because sometimes you will have understandably multiple family members report the same person so they are going through that process, but at this stage, approximately 400 registrations have been placed with Foreign Affairs," he said in Melbourne today.

"The foreign minister and the embassy are working with the Chinese authorities and the advice I have from Foreign Minister Payne just before coming here is there's been significant progress."

Five people are being treated in Australian hospitals for the virus and but Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said they were all in a stable condition.

"In fact, one of them is so well, they're only in hospital because of the quarantine requirements," he told reporters.

But authorities warn there's likely to be more cases and are working to trace any human contact the five confirmed patients have had, including people who were on the same flights from China to Australia.

In NSW, there are four confirmed cases including a 21-year-old Sydney university student who was diagnosed after flying back from the virus epicentre in Wuhan, China, and three men - aged 35, 43 and 53 - who are being treated at Sydney's Westmead Hospital.

The UNSW student displayed no symptoms upon landing in Sydney on China Eastern flight MU749 on Thursday but 24 hours later began exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

Another eight persons in NSW are being tested for the virus, NSW Health said today, up from five yesterday.

In Victoria, a man in his 50s in Victoria is being treated at Monash Medical Centre while four of his family members are under home isolation.

Meanwhile, some private schools around the country are taking action to split off students who had recently visited China from their wider student body.

Ten students of Brisbane's Stuarthome School for girls are flying back from China and will spend two weeks in quarantine at the boarding school to manage any risk of them spreading the illness.

Pymble Ladies College and Kambala Anglican girls school in Sydney and Firbank Grammar School in Melbourne are telling parents to keep their children at home for at least two weeks if they have visited an affected area in China or had contact with anyone who's travelled from China in the past two weeks.

Other private schools have requested students who've visited the affected regions in China provide a doctor's certificate.

Federal and state governments have been advising parents of children who have returned from China they can go back to school if they are healthy.

It's now believed people who are infected could pass the illness to others the virus' incubation period, which ranges from one-to-14 days.

Doctors had believed patients were only contagious when they started showing symptoms.

The federal government is seeking urgent advice on this from the World Health Organisation.

