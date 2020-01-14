Around 15,000 isolating in Victoria awaiting Covid-19 test results

About 15,000 people are isolating in Victoria, including 38 in hotel quarantine, as the state continues to deal with the fallout from Western Australia's coronavirus outbreak.

Melbourne's Yarra River Source: istock.com

Victoria's testing commander Jeroen Weimar has revealed it took more than half a day from when they learned a man travelling from Perth had tested positive to receive the passenger list from his flight.

Numerous passengers on that Qantas flight are still waiting to be tested for Covid-19, or to have their results processed, five days after flying to Melbourne with the infected traveller.

A 45-year-old Burwood man who picked up the virus in hotel quarantine in WA flew on QF778 from Perth on Wednesday.

Of the 241 other passengers, 156 have so far tested negative as Victorian health officials boosted the number of tested passengers from 135 yesterday.

Mr Weimar said this morning they are awaiting test results from another "40 or 50" passengers.

"There's more work to be done, but we're in a reasonably strong position," he told 3AW.

All the QF778 passengers must isolate for 14 days and Weimar said 38 had opted to enter hotel quarantine.

Of the 15,000 who are isolating, Weimar said the majority are people who were in WA and are awaiting test results.

He also detailed the delay in receiving the QF778 flight manifest, saying it was a federal matter.

Weimar said they learned the man had tested positive at 2am on Friday and they received the manifest at 3pm.

"There are many frustrations in my day and this would be one of them," he said.

He also defended the time it took for people to learn more about QF778 and the Perth outbreak.

"We have been - as we always are - proactive, prompt and swift with information through a range of different channels," he said.



"As soon as we have the information and we're clear it's accurate, we get it out there."

The close contacts of the man who tested positive - his spouse, two children and one child's friend - have also tested negative.

All 10 airport staff potentially exposed to the case have tested negative, and health authorities said messages were sent to all passengers from the flight on Friday afternoon.

Weimar said efforts to test all remaining passengers were continuing.

"Yesterday we had people doing home visits to passengers who hadn't picked up the phone," Weimar told ABC radio today.

"We're very confident we've got good engagement and response from all the people on the plane and we'll continue in that vein."

Senior Victorian minister Ben Carroll said the government was confident they would have the test results for all 241 passengers within the next 48 hours.

Victoria recorded no new cases of Covid-19 today from 12,680 test results, marking 59 days without any community transmission in the state.

After playing at Perth's Optus Stadium on Saturday night, North Melbourne's AFL side was granted an exemption to return to Victoria yesterday.