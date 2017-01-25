 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Army Corps told to approve Dakota access pipeline easement

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Army Corps of Engineers was ordered to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline to proceed under a disputed Missouri River crossing, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said.

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, travelers arrive at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline as they walk into a tent next to an upside-down american flag in Cannon Ball, N.D. Some Native Americans worry the transition to a Donald Trump administration signals an end to eight years of sweeping Indian Country policy reforms. But Trump's Native American supporters said they're hopeful he will cut through some of the government red tape that they believe has stifled economic progress on reservations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Travellers arrive at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline, on December 2, 2016.

Source: Associated Press

It's the latest twist in a months-long legal battle over the $4.1 billion project.

The Standing Rock Sioux, whose opposition to the project attracted thousands of supporters from around the country to North Dakota, immediately vowed to again go to court to stop it.

Hoeven announced today that the acting Secretary of the Army, Robert Speer, had directed the Army Corps of Engineers to "proceed" with an easement necessary to complete the pipeline.

Hoeven said he also spoke with Vice President Mike Pence, just a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order signaling his support for the project.

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders supporting two controversial oil pipelines.
Source: BBC

A spokesman for the US Army did not immediately respond to requests for comment today.

Hoeven spokesman Don Canton said that Speer's move means the easement "isn't quite issued yet, but they plan to approve it" within days.

The crossing under Lake Oahe, a wide section of the Missouri River in southern North Dakota, is the final big chunk of work on the four-state, $4.1 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to Illinois.

The pipeline has been the target of months of protests led by the Standing Rock Sioux, whose reservation lies near the pipeline's route and who have argued that it's a threat to water.

The tribe has vowed to challenge any granting of the easement in court, and Chairman Dave Archambault renewed that vow today.

"If it does become a done deal in the next few days, we'll take it to the judicial system," Archambault said.

He added: "This is a good indicator of what this country is going to be up against in the next four years. So America has to brace itself."

The developer, Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, said the pipeline would be safe.

Dakota Access Pipeline protests continue as authorities violently fight back at the reservation.
Source: Marae

An environmental assessment conducted last year determined the crossing would not have a significant impact on the environment.

However, then-Assistant Army Secretary for Civil Works Jo-Ellen Darcy on December 4 declined to issue an easement, saying a broader environmental study was warranted in the wake of opposition by the Standing Rock Sioux.

Energy Transfer Partners called Darcy's decision politically motivated and accused then-President Barack Obama's administration of delaying the matter until he left office.

Two days before he left the White House, the Corps launched a study of the crossing that could take up to two years to complete.

Trump on January 24 — just four days after he took office — signed an executive action telling the Corps to quickly reconsider the December 4 decision.

The company appears poised to begin drilling under the lake immediately.

Workers have already drilled entry and exit holes for the Oahe crossing, and the company has put oil in the pipeline leading up to the lake in anticipation of finishing the project, its executive vice president Joey Mahmoud said in court documents filed earlier this month.

Hundreds and at times thousands of pipeline opponents who have dubbed themselves "water protectors" have camped on federal land near the crossing site since August, often clashing with police and prompting more than 625 arrests.

The camp's population has thinned to fewer than 300 due to harsh winter weather and a plea by Archambault for the camp to disband before the spring flooding season.

Related

Environment

North America

00:42
The hotly contested Dakota Access pipeline now has the go ahead from the Trump administration.

Trump ignores all the protests and gives green light to Dakota Access and Keystone oil pipelines

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:55
1
Assistant coach Richard Watt had to send the pumped-up pair to a sudden death sprint after neither refused to let go of the baton in the first round.

Watch: Hurricanes heroes Cory Jane, TJ Perenara spark fiery beach flags rivalry during team-building

00:41
2
Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

02:01
3
The 27-year-old who once beat the WBO world heavyweight champion in amateur grade has turned down DUCO events to sign Lou Di Bella instead.

Junior Fa hoping for career breakout away from Parker's 'shadow' with major overseas deal

01:19
4
A live cross involving a redback spider prompts Matty to tell the nation what he thinks.

'If I ever needed another reason why I won't be mating with females that's probably it' - Matty McLean leaves stunned Jack covering his eyes


00:20
5
Tracy Hankins captured the passionate haka performed for the new students at Hamilton Boys' High School.

Video: What a welcome! Devastating haka welcomes year 9 boys to Hamilton Boys' High

01:17
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Messy fronts could bring heavy spells of rain to some areas

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:41
Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

The Toyota convertible was seen travelling along Auckland's southern motorway with this two-year-old standing in the back.

00:51
The New Zealand League legend says there’s only one thing to do when someone runs at him.

'This old bull's still got a little bit in there!' Ruben Wiki taking no prisoners, 'dropping shoulder' at hearty Warriors Nines training

The New Zealand League legend says there’s only one thing to do when someone runs at him.

01:52
Dunedin beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.

'We need to make sure we're not scaring off exceptional wildlife' - Dunedin beaches could become a no-fly zone for drones

The beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.

02:45
QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.

‘Tekapo, Twizel in the Mackenzie District are up 27 per cent’ - house prices out of main centres continue to rise

QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ