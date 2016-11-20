 

Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline feared by Standing Rock Sioux tribe

Breaking
Associated Press

The controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline will cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the disputed four-state project.

The hotly contested Dakota Access pipeline now has the go ahead from the Trump administration.
The US Army told Congress today that it will allow the $3.8 billion ($NZ5.2 billion) crossing as early as tomorrow, according to court documents the Justice Department filed that include letters to members of Congress from Deputy Assistant Army Secretary Paul Cramer.

The stretch under Lake Oahe is the final big chunk of work on the 1900km pipeline that would carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

Developer Energy Transfer Partners had hoped to have oil flowing through the pipeline by the end of 2016, but construction has been stalled while the Army Corps of Engineers and the Dallas-based company battled in court over the crossing.

The Standing Rock Sioux, whose reservation is just downstream from the crossing, fears a leak would pollute its drinking water and is likely to file a legal challenge to the Army's decision to grant an easement.

The tribe has led protests that drew hundreds and at times thousands of people who dubbed themselves "water protectors" to an encampment near the crossing. ETP says the pipeline is safe.

An environmental assessment conducted last year determined the crossing would not have a significant impact on the environment.


Trump ignores all the protests and gives green light to Dakota Access and Keystone oil pipelines

