Armed man carrying explosives takes 20 people hostage on bus in Ukraine

Source:  Associated Press

An armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in northwestern Ukraine, Ukrainian police said.

The man was also carrying explosives but it is unclear if anyone is injured. Source: Associated Press

Footage showed police and soldiers guarding cordoned off streets in the center of Lutsk, a city 400 kilometres west of Kyiv.

The assailant is armed and carrying explosives, they said in a Facebook statement.

Police officers are trying to get in touch with the man.

He called the police himself at 9.25am (6.25pm yesterday NZT) after taking control of the bus and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy, a 44-year-old Ukrainian born in Russia, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

Krivosh had allegedly been convicted twice on a wide range of charges - robbery, fraud, illegal arms handling - and spent a total of 10 years behind bars.

Gerashchenko said there is a book online, signed by Maksim Plokhoy and titled "Philosophy of a criminal", describing a man's experience in prison.

"Happy anti-system day! Don't fool yourselves. Celebrate the truth," the man said in a video posted on his YouTube channel, which has now been blocked.

Ukrainian media reported that gunshots could be heard at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone has been injured.

