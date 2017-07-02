 

Arkansas nightclub shooting injures dozens after dispute breaks out at rap concert

Source:

Associated Press

Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub today, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city.

An investigator collects evidence near an Arkansas nightclub where police say multiple people were shot, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

An investigator collects evidence near an Arkansas nightclub where police say multiple people were shot.

Source: Associated Press

Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident.

Little Rock police said today that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries.

All were expected to survive, police said.

Police today cordoned off the block as crime-scene technicians gathered evidence from inside and outside the club.

Glass from the club's second story windows littered the ground, along with empty drink cups.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that "some sort of dispute broke out between people inside" the club and that there are "probably multiple shooting suspects."

About a half-minute into a break in the raucous concert, several bursts of gunfire rang out — more than 24 shots in an 11-second period.

The artist who was performing Finese 2Tymes, says he's praying for all the victims.

A posting in all capital letters on Finese 2Tymes' Facebook page expressed thoughts and prayers for those injured and said: "THE VIOLENCE IS NOT FOR THE CLUB PEOPLE. WE ALL COME WITH 1 MOTIVE AT THE END OF THE DAY, AND THATS TO HAVE FUN."

The shooting follows a week in which there have been about a dozen drive-by shootings in Little Rock, though there's no indication the events are linked.

