Arkansas nightclub shooting injures 25

Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city.

An investigator collects evidence near an Arkansas nightclub where police say multiple people were shot, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

An investigator collects evidence near an Arkansas nightclub where police say multiple people were shot.

Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident.

Little Rock police said today that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries.

All were expected to survive, police said.

Police today cordoned off the block as crime-scene technicians gathered evidence from inside and outside the club.

Glass from the club's second story windows littered the ground, along with empty drink cups.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that "some sort of dispute broke out between people inside" the club and that there are "probably multiple shooting suspects."

A video posted online by a club patron, Darryl Rankin, showed a packed house for Finese 2Tymes, a performer from Memphis, Tennessee.

About a half-minute into a break in the raucous concert, several bursts of gunfire rang out — more than 24 shots in an 11-second period.

Mr Rankin told The Associated Press that he was recording the show on Facebook Live when gunfire erupted and that one of his friends is now at a hospital with a bullet "stuck in his spine."

Courtney Swanigan said she was near the front of the club with her sister when gunfire erupted about an hour into the show.

They were not injured. She didn't know what led to the shooting, but she said she saw someone onstage with a handgun amid the melee.

"I just closed my eyes, got down on the ground and put my hands on my head," Ms Swanigan said.

The shooting follows a week in which there have been about a dozen drive-by shootings in Little Rock, though there's no indication the events are linked.

