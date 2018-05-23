 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Ariana Grande's touching tribute to Manchester Arena bombing victims - 'Sending you all of the light and warmth I have'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Ariana Grande shared a message of hope with fans today as dignitaries, survivors, first responders and the people of Manchester gathered to mark the anniversary of the concert bombing that killed 22 people.

FILE - In this Monday, May 7, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition. Grande has shared a message of hope with fans on the anniversary of the bombing at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people. The pop star on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 told survivors and the families of victims that she was thinking of them all " today and every day." The singer was performing at the arena when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide device last year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Ariana Grande.

Source: Associated Press

The pop star told survivors and the families of victims that she was "thinking of you all today and every day."

"I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day," she wrote in a tweet that included a bee, the civic symbol of Manchester.

Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton of Libyan descent, blew himself up as fans were leaving Grande's concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

Twenty-two concertgoers were killed, and police say more than 800 people were left "with physical and deep psychological injuries."

Across Manchester, a 19th century industrial powerhouse turned diverse and creative modern city, residents made defiant statements of unity in the face of extremist violence.

Twenty-three people including the attacker were killed in the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Source: BBC

Some laid bouquets of flowers in St. Ann's Square. Others left hand-written notes on Japanese maples that have been planted to form a "Trees of Hope" trail through the city.

One note cited US Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry's sermon at Saturday's royal wedding: "As a clever bishop said 'there is power in love.'"

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said it was a day to "come together."

Thousands of people paused outside Manchester Cathedral at 2:30 p.m. for a minute of silence that was observed across the country, including in Parliament, where lawmakers paused their debates and fell still.

Prince William and Prime Minister Theresa May joined survivors and emergency workers who responded to the attack for a remembrance service at the cathedral.

A choir sang "Amazing Grace" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," and Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and humanist leaders all addressed the congregation.

On the altar stood 22 lighted candles, made from the wax of thousands of candles left at St. Ann's Square in the days after the attack.

William read a passage from the Bible's book of Corinthians, ending: "Faith, hope and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love."

Robby Potter, who was hit by shrapnel as he waited to pick his daughter up from the concert, said he felt he had to come to the service "to support the families who have lost people."

"We were very lucky, we know how lucky we are," he told Sky News. "It's a case of standing strong. The country stood strong, especially Manchester."

Later, thousands of people — including a choir of attack survivors — gathered for a concert and sing-song in the city's Albert Square.

"We are showing Manchester and the world that we carry on," said Cath Day of the Manchester Survivors Choir.

After performances by several choirs, the crowd joined in a mass sing-along of tunes including Grande's "One Last Time," ''Look Back In Anger" by Oasis — an unofficial anthem of Manchester after the bombing — and The Beatles' "All You Need is Love."

Bells on the city hall and churches rang out at 10:31 p.m., a year since the bomb exploded.

Police say 100 investigators are still working on the case. The U.K. has issued an arrest warrant for Abedi's younger brother, Hashem Abedi, and is seeking his extradition from Libya — a far-from-straightforward process given that country's political chaos.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

03:51
2
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

00:26
3
Fiao'o Fa'amusili spoke as New Zealand's first contracted female players were revealed.

'There's a massive opportunity for them' - Black Ferns skipper hoping to inspire next generation of women's stars

00:52
4
Everyone wanted to get close to Harry at a garden party honouring Prince Charles charitable work.

Watch: 'That bee nearly got me!' Prince Harry's tribute speech to father interrupted by buzzing intruder

5

Live stream Question Time: Petrol prices and fuel taxes set to be the hot topic in Parliament today

02:41
John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola-Laula's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

Akau'ola is the younger brother of former Wests Tigers and Panthers player Sitaleki, but is determined to make his mark in the 15-man game.

Live stream Question Time: Petrol prices and fuel taxes set to be the hot topic in Parliament today

National’s Jamie-Lee Ross is set to ask about future decisions on fuel prices.


The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.

'Saying it's a train wreck for Maori and Pasifika is an understatement' - Maori Public Health boss warns NZ can't hit 2025 Smokefree goal

Maori Public Health boss Lance Norman told politicians today that 35 per cent of Maori still smoke, along with 25 per cent of Pasifika and 12-13 per cent of all other ethnicities.

01:00
All the crew and passengers were rescued and reportedly out of danger after travelling from Austin, Texas.

Video captures onlookers scrambling to free passengers moments after US jet crashes, breaks in half in Honduras

The plane broke in half but the crew and passengers were rescued and reportedly out of danger.

A 10-year study just released shows P is getting cheaper and easier to acquire.

Woman jailed for three-and-a-half years for organising female associates to smuggle meth-filled condoms from Hawaii into NZ

Shimaine Riviere was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court. Her two associates were earlier sentenced to home detention.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 