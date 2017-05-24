 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Ariana Grande's song One Last Time forecast to climb back into UK's top 40 charts after Manchester attack

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Following the terror attack outside Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena on Tuesday, a song released by Grande more than two years ago has climbed music charts. 

The single One Last Time has climbed to the number one sport on iTunes, and is expected to re-enter the official UK's top 40 singles chart according to The Official Charts Company.

It's set to be back in the top 40 singles in the UK in this week's Official Singles Chart, which is released tomorrow.

The British company today said the track has already climbed from outside the "Top 200 overnight to Number 35 in today's Official Charts Company sales flash".

The song has been heralded as an anthem for the 22 victims and dozens injured in the attack, with fans taking to Twitter to encourage people to play the song.

Just hours after the attack on Tuesday Grande shared on Twitter that she felt "broken".

"From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," she wrote.

Video has emerged on social media of fans singing along at the concert just moments before a 22-year-old man blew himself up.
Source: Facebook/Anushka Moore

A haunting video emerged on Wednesday of Grande singing the hit during her Manchester Arena show just moments before a suicide bomber detonated the deadly explosive.

Anushka Moore shared the video she took at the concert saying it was the "last time" those killed would ever sing the song.

"It gives me chills every time I watch it," Moore wrote.

"The voices singing along belong to children! Devastated."

Related

UK and Europe

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Distinctive tattoo on woman whose body was found in Ranui, Auckland.

Can you help? Police hoping photo of distinctive tattoo will help to identify dead woman found in West Auckland

00:18
2
Stunned US President then tries to reclaim lost ground with crushing handshake.

Watch: The moment French president snobs Donald Trump on NATO's blue carpet with swift change of direction

00:19
3
Melania Trump was this week filmed apparently refusing to hold Donald's hand, and also met Pope Francis – Jimmy Kimmel's team combined the two.

Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit


02:33
4
Justice Lang said Jaden Stroobant's murder of Cun Xiu Tian caused ripples through the West Auckland community.

Watch: Judge blasts man who sexually violated and murdered defenceless West Auckland woman


5
File photo, Chris Cornell, left, and his wife, Vicky Cornell attend the celebration of "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone," in Los Angeles 2012.

'I will take care of our beautiful babies' - Chris Cornell's widow pens touching tribute to late husband

01:43
The US President is becoming known for his one-of-a-kind dominating handshakes.

Watch: The evolution of Donald Trump's grab-and-yank power grab

The US President met his match in a handshake showdown with new French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels today.


01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

'Their wings were ready, but our hearts were not' - the faces and stories of Ariana Grande fans who lost their lives in attack

They include parents, children, teens, friends, a long serving cop, and a heroic aunty.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ