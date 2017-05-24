Ariana Grande's song One Last Time forecast to climb back into UK's top 40 charts after Manchester attack

Following the terror attack outside Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena on Tuesday, a song released by Grande more than two years ago has climbed music charts.

The single One Last Time has climbed to the number one sport on iTunes, and is expected to re-enter the official UK's top 40 singles chart according to The Official Charts Company.

It's set to be back in the top 40 singles in the UK in this week's Official Singles Chart, which is released tomorrow.

The British company today said the track has already climbed from outside the "Top 200 overnight to Number 35 in today's Official Charts Company sales flash".

The song has been heralded as an anthem for the 22 victims and dozens injured in the attack, with fans taking to Twitter to encourage people to play the song.

Just hours after the attack on Tuesday Grande shared on Twitter that she felt "broken".

"From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," she wrote.

A haunting video emerged on Wednesday of Grande singing the hit during her Manchester Arena show just moments before a suicide bomber detonated the deadly explosive.

Anushka Moore shared the video she took at the concert saying it was the "last time" those killed would ever sing the song.

"It gives me chills every time I watch it," Moore wrote.