Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert sells out within 20 minutes

Tickets for this weekend's fundraising concert for Manchester's bombing victims have sold out within minutes, with over 10,000 people falsely claiming they were at the original concert in order to get complementary tickets.

Twenty-two people died in the suicide bombing attack last month and wounded dozens more.

The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams will join Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Little Mix and other singing stars at the event in Manchester this Sunday local time.

In a statement to the BBC, Ticketmaster said "opportunists or touts" had applied to get their hands on the free tickets which were offered to the people who attended Ariana's original concert.

"We have set aside tickets for the 14,2000 people who were at the Ariana Grande concert to attend One Love Manchester for free," Ticketmaster said.

"More than 25,000 people applied for them. Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made."

"At Ticketmaster we are doing everything we can - including extending today's deadline - to ensure that tickets go to the actual fans and not the opportunists or touts who have also been applying for free tickets."