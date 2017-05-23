Ariana Grande suspends tour after Manchester bombing, 'no further comment at this time' on NZ show

A statement released by Ariana Grande's management today says she has suspended her European tour after the tragic events at her Manchester show earlier this week.

The star was due to play shows at the O2 in London this week, before heading to Switzerland on her Dangerous Woman tour.

The singer has said that she feels "broken" after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her Manchester Arena show on Monday night.

The statement from Grande's management also says there is no "further comment at this time" on the Australian or New Zealand shows.