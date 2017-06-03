 

Ariana Grande surprises Manchester attack victim, just hours after Prince William paid the young fan a visit

Ariana Grande has surprised a young fan in hospital who was seriously injured in the Manchester terror attack ahead of her benefit concert. 

Ariana Grande and Jaden Farrell-Mann.

Twenty-two people died in the suicide bombing attack last month and wounded dozens more. 

The pop star sat at the bedside of 10-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann who suffered fractures to both her legs and shrapnel wounds in the suicide bombing, according to the Manchester Evening News. 

Jaden has undergone two operations at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital were she is recovering. 

She shared a photo of the surprise visit on Twitter, saying "I got to meet my Queen today."

Jaden's mum Sharon said her daughter was in shock when she walked into her room.

"Jaden was just sat there watching TV and she walked in. She was absolutely amazed! It was a complete surprise," she said as she recounted the moment. 

"She'd met Prince William earlier today and then Ariana walked in.

"She has a big smile anyway but it got even bigger, Ariana gave her a hug and a kiss, she was in awe."

While Grande was at the hospital, she visited other children and handed out presents. 

The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams will join Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Little Mix and other singing stars at the benefit event in Manchester this Sunday local time.

The fundraising concert for the Manchester bombing victims sold out within minutes.
TVNZ1 will show Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert live on Monday morning from 5.55am-9.30am.

