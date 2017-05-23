 

Ariana Grande offers to pay for funerals of Manchester bombing victims - report

A Twitter account dedicated to updates on Ariana Grande is claiming the singer has reached out to the families of the 22 victims of the Manchester terror attack and offered to pay for their funeral costs.

Fans of the US singer were slaughtered after a night of fun, the latest attack targeting young people.
The Ariana Updates! Twitter account posted the tweet overnight, where it has already received more than 100,000 likes.

The pop star has previously spoken out saying she is "broken" over the attack after flying home to the US to be with her boyfriend.

Twenty-two people were killed when an explosion went off in the foyer of the Manchester Arena at the end of her concert on Monday night (local time), sparking panic as concertgoers, many children and teenagers, fled the venue and anxious parents waited outside.

Grande's management team, Scooter Braun Projects, said they had been left heartbroken by the attack and praised the actions of Manchester's emergency services.

