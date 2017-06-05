 

Ariana Grande to be made 'honorary Mancunian' for helping Manchester in wake of terrorist atrocity

Ariana Grande is to be given a civic award for her role in helping Manchester recover from a terrorist attack outside her concert last month. 

Twenty-two people were killed in a bombing at Grande’s concert in the English city last month.
Source: 1 NEWS

The singer returned to the city in the north of England to organise and perform in a charity gig.

The fundraising concert was a week after a horrific attack where a man exploded a suicide bomb at her show, killing 22 people.

Grande will be the first person to receive the new award which recognises those who made 'an outstanding contribution to the city.'

Councillors are set to nominate her at a meeting next month. 

The One Love concert in Manchester raised over $5 million for the We Love Manchester fund, which helps victims of the May 22 attack. 

The award will be one of the highest given to citizens, the only one that's bigger is the 'freedom of the city' which has only been awarded to four people since 2000.

