Argentinian couple to bring home surrogate baby from Ukraine after waiting more than two months

An Argentinian couple have finally made it to Ukraine to bring home their baby that was born to a surrogate mother 71 days ago.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions the pair were unable to meet the baby until now.

In fact, according to the BBC, officials in the Ukraine said over 100 babies were stranded in Kiev due to the restrictions.

Jose and Flavia had been waiting 10 weeks to meet baby Manu and take him home.

“Were moving mountains to be with you Manu,” Jose said in a video call to his son late May.

This week the couple were finally able to meet Manu.

"I am feeling joy and happiness. I can't really describe it," Flavia said when the new family was first united.