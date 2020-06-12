TODAY |

Argentinian couple to bring home surrogate baby from Ukraine after waiting more than two months

Source:  1 NEWS

An Argentinian couple have finally made it to Ukraine to bring home their baby that was born to a surrogate mother 71 days ago.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Because of Covid-19 restrictions the pair endured weeks of waiting to meet the newborn. Source: BBC

Because of Covid-19 restrictions the pair were unable to meet the baby until now.

In fact, according to the BBC, officials in the Ukraine said over 100 babies were stranded in Kiev due to the restrictions.

Jose and Flavia had been waiting 10 weeks to meet baby Manu and take him home.

“Were moving mountains to be with you Manu,” Jose said in a video call to his son late May.

This week the couple were finally able to meet Manu.

"I am feeling joy and happiness. I can't really describe it," Flavia said when the new family was first united.

Watch the BBC report above and witness the magical moment for yourself.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Winston Peters outraged over ‘idiocy’ of ‘wokeism’ amid statue removal
2
New border exceptions announced as Government eyes Covid-19 recovery
3
Remains found as police excavate property in search for missing Northland woman
4
Māori Party launches extraordinary attack on National's new leader, calling him racist
5
Ardie Savea returns as Hurricanes name side to face Blues
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Prince Andrew holds the cards as US pursues Epstein sex probe, law experts say

Stocks on Wall Street fall sharply as Covid-19 cases increase in US
08:17

Need for mental health services could double due to Covid-19, professor says
05:21

Expect more Covid-19 quarantine breaches as more people arrive into NZ, epidemiologist warns