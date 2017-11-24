 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Argentine Navy still searching for missing submarine, despite no hope for survivors

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Argentine Navy is looking to make contact with a third signal to determine whether or not it corresponds to the missing submarine.

A navy spokesman has insisted the submarine was not on a "secret mission."
Source: Associated Press

The weather conditions worsened and no visual contact was made with a signal at 750-metres deep, so the search was moved to another point, this one at 950 metres, Navy spokesperson Enrique Balbi said during a press briefing.

Argentina's navy said last week that it is no longer looking for survivors although a multinational operation will continue searching for the vessel.

Forty-four people are on board and have not been heard from in over a week.
Source: Breakfast

The German-made submarine went missing as it was journeying from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to the city of Mar del Plata, about 400 kilometres southeast of Buenos Aires.

The navy has said the vessel's captain reported that water entered the snorkel and caused one of the submarine's batteries to short circuit.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


2
Jason Holder bats during the day/night (pink ball) first Test match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo: Graham Morris/www.cricketpix.com / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Trent Boult makes the new ball fly as Black Caps snag second wicket of morning session

3

Search for missing Canterbury woman stopped this afternoon due to toll of heat on search teams

4

Clear skies tonight for viewing of only supermoon of the year

5

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry


05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.

01:47
Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training" if Shane Jones' scheme is to work.

Business NZ on Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole scheme - 'the government should ensure they are work capable'

Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training".

01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.


00:15
The search for Emma, 20, was suspended yesterday due to soaring temperatures.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie resumes in tough terrain as teams battle another scorching hot day

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 