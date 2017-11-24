Argentine Navy still searching for missing submarine, despite no hope for survivors

Source:Associated Press
The Argentine Navy is looking to make contact with a third signal to determine whether or not it corresponds to the missing submarine.
The weather conditions worsened and no visual contact was made with a signal at 750-metres deep, so the search was moved to another point, this one at 950 metres, Navy spokesperson Enrique Balbi said during a press briefing.
Argentina's navy said last week that it is no longer looking for survivors although a multinational operation will continue searching for the vessel.
The German-made submarine went missing as it was journeying from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to the city of Mar del Plata, about 400 kilometres southeast of Buenos Aires.
The navy has said the vessel's captain reported that water entered the snorkel and caused one of the submarine's batteries to short circuit.
