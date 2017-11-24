Argentine Navy still searching for missing submarine, despite no hope for survivors

The Argentine Navy is looking to make contact with a third signal to determine whether or not it corresponds to the missing submarine.

The weather conditions worsened and no visual contact was made with a signal at 750-metres deep, so the search was moved to another point, this one at 950 metres, Navy spokesperson Enrique Balbi said during a press briefing.

Argentina's navy said last week that it is no longer looking for survivors although a multinational operation will continue searching for the vessel.

The German-made submarine went missing as it was journeying from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to the city of Mar del Plata, about 400 kilometres southeast of Buenos Aires.