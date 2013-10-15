 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Argentina airport evacuated due to grenade-like pot grinder

share

Source:

Associated Press

The head of Argentina's national airport police Alejandro Itzcovich said Tuesday that the grenade-shaped object found at Astor Piazzolla airport in the city of Mar del Plata was actually used to break pot into smaller pieces for smoking.

There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Source: 1 NEWS

Photographs released by authorities showed an officer in a bomb suit holding the grinder in his hand while colleagues look at it and smiled.

Several flights were delayed due to the evacuation.

In 2016, a similar incident took place at Bellingham International Airport in Washington state after a marijuana grinder designed to resemble a grenade was found in a man's carry-on luggage.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:37
1
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police


2

UK socialite Annabelle Neilson has died aged 49

3

Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler by hanging him in her basement

4
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Argentina airport evacuated due to grenade-like pot grinder

00:40
5
Jolie travelled to a camp in Northern Iraq as part of her role with the UN.

Angelina Jolie in awe of Syrian refugee families living in Iraq – 'Home feels so warm and full of love'

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.