Argentina airport evacuated due to grenade-like pot grinder

The head of Argentina's national airport police Alejandro Itzcovich said Tuesday that the grenade-shaped object found at Astor Piazzolla airport in the city of Mar del Plata was actually used to break pot into smaller pieces for smoking.

Photographs released by authorities showed an officer in a bomb suit holding the grinder in his hand while colleagues look at it and smiled.

Several flights were delayed due to the evacuation.