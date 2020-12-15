Ardern warns US-China relationship may not immediately improve with Biden in White House

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today countries shouldn't be too ''naïve'' over the prospects of an improvement in relations between China and the United States, as Joe Biden heads for the White House.

She suggested US diplomacy would become more "predictable" than it's been under the Trump presidency, but said some "underlying issues and tensions" would remain.

''Yes, we've had a change of leadership in the United States and that fundamentally lends itself to potentially a different approach - I think we may see a slightly less competitive approach," Ardern said.

"However, I don't think we should be so naïve to assume that suddenly the foundation of some of the contested space has fundamentally shifted."

General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping and US President-elect Joe Biden. Source: Getty/Associated Press

Ardern was speaking during an online panel discussion to mark the 60th anniversary of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

She also spoke about global warming, after last week's climate summit where world leaders announced greater efforts in cutting gas emissions.