Ardern: Brisbane green zone breach shows importance of strict bubble rules

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the breach of the green zone at Brisbane airport shows how important it is that trans-Tasman bubble protocols are strictly applied.

Queensland authorities today confirmed a traveller from Papua New Guinea who was wrongly directed to a common area of Brisbane Airport yesterday has tested positive for Covid-19.

The man and his travel partner were mistakenly shown to the airport's green departure zone, instead of the red zone for travellers from higher-risk countries.



The pair spent about two hours among passengers of three New Zealand-bound flights.

Ardern said the danger of community spread to New Zealand is considered "relatively low risk" but the Ministry of Health would provide more details.

She said: "It just demonstrates how important it is that, on both sides, we had put a lot of work into the arrangements but just continuing to ensure they are applied, that we have rigour around them, and how careful everyone works towards being.

"But from time to time we are going to have to manage situations where there may be lapses."

CCTV footage shows the pair of travellers spent most of that time in Hudson Café, where they had minimal interaction with other people and wore masks appropriately. The footage also shows the table was cleaned once they left.

However, yesterday, New Zealand's Ministry of Health warned passengers who arrived in the country from Brisbane on three recent flights to monitor their health following the breach.

The three flights affected are Air New Zealand NZ 202 from Brisbane to Christchurch, Air New Zealand NZ 146 from Brisbane to Auckland and Qantas QF 135 from Brisbane to Christchurch.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young today declared the international terminal a venue of concern. Australian health officials are working with their New Zealand counterparts to provide information about the bubble breach.

"Anyone who was in the terminal between 9.45am and midday on Thursday, 29 April 2021, should monitor their symptoms and get tested immediately if they feel unwell," Young said.

"Staff who came into contact with this case have been placed into quarantine."

Once the breach was identified, both the man and his travel partner were tested for Covid-19.

The man's initial test was equivocal, meaning it was neither positive nor negative. Further testing revealed he is positive.

Meanwhile, the other passenger has tested negative for the virus.

Serology testing is underway to determine if the confirmed case is historical.