Archbishop of Adelaide, guilty of concealing child sex abuse, 'deserves to go to jail'

Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Wilson will stand aside from his duties later this week after being convicted of covering up child sexual abuse during the 1970s.

The 67-year-old was yesterday found guilty at Newcastle Local Court of failing to report to police the repeated abuse of two altar boys by pedophile priest James Fletcher in the New South Wales Hunter region.

He is the most senior Catholic official in the world to be charged with concealing child sexual abuse and faces a maximum two years' jail.

In a statement issued by the Catholic Church today, Wilson said it was appropriate to stand down in light of Magistrate Robert Stone's findings.

"If at any point in time it becomes necessary or appropriate for me to take more formal steps, including by resigning as Archbishop, then I will do so," he said.

Wilson intends to stand aside from Friday, once he has put in place "necessary administrative arrangements".

He is still considering Mr Stone's reasons, together with his legal advisers.