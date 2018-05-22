Archbishop of Adelaide convicted of covering up child sex abuse

Source:Associated Press
An Australian archbishop who was the most senior Roman Catholic cleric in the world charged with covering up child sex abuse was convicted today and faces a potential two years in prison.
Magistrate Robert Stone handed down the verdict against Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Wilson in Newcastle Local Court, north of Sydney, following a magistrate-only trial.
Wilson, 67, had pleaded not guilty to knowing of the crimes of a paedophile priest in the 1970s.
He denied under oath in court last month that two former altar boys ever told him that they had been sexually abused by a priest.
Wilson, who has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, said he had known one of the former altar boys and his family when he was an assistant priest in the Hunter Valley region north of Sydney in the mid-1970s.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news