Archbishop of Adelaide convicted of covering up child sex abuse

An Australian archbishop who was the most senior Roman Catholic cleric in the world charged with covering up child sex abuse was convicted today and faces a potential two years in prison.

Magistrate Robert Stone handed down the verdict against Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Wilson in Newcastle Local Court, north of Sydney, following a magistrate-only trial.

Wilson, 67, had pleaded not guilty to knowing of the crimes of a paedophile priest in the 1970s.

He denied under oath in court last month that two former altar boys ever told him that they had been sexually abused by a priest.