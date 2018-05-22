 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Archbishop of Adelaide who concealed child sex crimes may not survive jail, court hears

share

Source:

AAP

The most senior Catholic official in the world to be convicted of concealing child sex crimes may not survive being locked up in prison, a NSW court has heard.

Wilson was convicted of covering up child sex abuse and faces two years in prison.
Source: Associated Press

Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson, 67, was last month found guilty of failing to report to police the repeated abuse of two altar boys by paedophile priest James Fletcher in the NSW Hunter region during the 1970s.

Imprisonment is likely to worsen Wilson's many chronic illnesses including diabetes, heart and Alzheimer's disease, according to a doctor's report mentioned during his sentencing hearing at Newcastle Local Court today.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

00:24
Wilson was convicted of covering up child sex abuse and faces two years in prison.

Archbishop of Adelaide convicted of covering up child sex abuse

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:30
1
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Kaikoura woman spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

2
Rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Soundcloud rapper XXXTentacion dead after Florida shooting

3
England's Dele Alli, right, reacts to flies during the anthem prior the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

'We had a lot of bug spray on' - Swarm of little flies a big annoyance at England v Tunisia World Cup tie


4

Kaitāia man jailed for one-year for pāua poaching, and $12k black market sale


00:37
5
Usual jokers Konrad Hurrell and Will Hopoate were up to no good once again as the team came together for this week's Test.

Video: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars crack up while mocking each other during fun team photo shoot

00:42
Simon Bridges, Winston Peters and Kelvin Davis were all critical.

'It's cruel' - US policy of separating child migrants from parents criticised by New Zealand political leaders

Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents.


00:44
A study found it can take minutes before an ionisation alarm detects smoke.

Retailers taking ionisation smoke alarms off shelves after Consumer NZ report

The alarms were found to respond to smouldering fires much more slowly than photoelectric fire alarms.

House Protect, Insurance

Wellington woman shocked at '300 per cent' house insurance hike - $5k a year

"We haven't changed any of our conditions - this is just a rollover of our premium."

03:15
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Get on the bandwagon as England claim opening win in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.

04:54
The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHB’s to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

'We can't fix everything up after six months' – Winston Peters asks for patience in nurses' pay dispute

The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHBs to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 