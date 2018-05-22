Archbishop of Adelaide who concealed child sex crimes may not survive jail, court hears

Source:AAP
The most senior Catholic official in the world to be convicted of concealing child sex crimes may not survive being locked up in prison, a NSW court has heard.
Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson, 67, was last month found guilty of failing to report to police the repeated abuse of two altar boys by paedophile priest James Fletcher in the NSW Hunter region during the 1970s.
Imprisonment is likely to worsen Wilson's many chronic illnesses including diabetes, heart and Alzheimer's disease, according to a doctor's report mentioned during his sentencing hearing at Newcastle Local Court today.
