 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Arab nations say they have Qatar's response to their demands after cutting ties over alleged links to extremists

share

Source:

Associated Press

A quartet of Arab nations said today they had received Qatar's response to their demands for ending a diplomatic crisis gripping the Persian Gulf, just ahead of a planned meeting in Cairo.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, left, talks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, left, talks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince.

Source: Associated Press

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said in a joint statement they would respond "in a timely manner".

The countries did not elaborate on what steps they could take, though a major credit rating agency warned it had changed Qatar's economic outlook to negative over the turmoil.

The countries cut ties to the FIFA 2022 World Cup host early last month over its alleged support for extremist groups and ties with Iran.

Qatar denies supporting extremists and has defended its warm relations with Iran; the two countries share a massive undersea natural gas field.

The nations issued a 13-point list of demands on June 22, giving Qatar 10 days to comply.

They later extended the deadline by another 48 hours at the request of Kuwait, which has acted as a mediator to resolve the crisis. That deadline expired early today.

Today, foreign ministers from the four Arab countries will meet in Cairo to discuss their next move.

Earlier, Egypt's state-run MENA news agency reported intelligence agency chiefs from those countries had met in Cairo, likely discussing the crisis.

What Qatar said in response to the demands remains unclear.

It already had called the demands, which include shutting down its Al-Jazeera satellite news network, expelling Turkish military forces based in the country and paying restitution, as an affront to its sovereignty.

The crisis has become a global concern as neither side appears to be backing down.

Qatar, the world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, hosts some 10,000 American troops at its sprawling al-Udeid Air Base.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been trying to ease tensions, while President Donald Trump's comments on Qatar funding extremist groups back the Saudi-led countries' position.

The nations could impose financial sanctions or force Qatar out of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional body known as the GCC that serves as a counterbalance to Iran.

Some Arab media outlets have suggested a military confrontation or a change of leadership in Qatar could be in the offing, but officials have said those options are not on the table.

Related

Middle East

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, left, talks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince.

Arab nations extend Qatar crisis deadline

FILE -- In this May 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, holds a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump sided with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries Tuesday in a deepening diplomatic crisis with Qatar, appearing to endorse the accusation that the oil-rich Persian Gulf nation is funding terrorist groups. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Trump eases Qatar critique, offers to mediate Gulf spat

FILE -- In this May 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, holds a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump sided with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries Tuesday in a deepening diplomatic crisis with Qatar, appearing to endorse the accusation that the oil-rich Persian Gulf nation is funding terrorist groups. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

'So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit already paying off' - Trump appears to take credit for action against Qatar

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

2
Last week, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne released a list of approved medical cannabis products, most of which are sprays or pills.

Remove criminal penalties for all personal illicit drug use, says Drug Foundation, in radical proposal to treat drug use as a health issue

00:21
3
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

02:59
4
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:11
5
It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

Last week, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne released a list of approved medical cannabis products, most of which are sprays or pills.

Remove criminal penalties for all personal illicit drug use, says Drug Foundation, in radical proposal to treat drug use as a health issue

The Foundation unveiled the plan at Parliament this afternoon.

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ