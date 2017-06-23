 

World


Arab nations extend Qatar crisis deadline

Arab nations extended a deadline today for Qatar to respond to their list of demands in a diplomatic crisis roiling the Gulf, saying Kuwait's emir requested the delay as part of his efforts to mediate the dispute.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, left, talks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut off ties with 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar on June 6, restricting access to their airspace and ports and sealing Qatar's only land border, which it shares with Saudi Arabia.

They issued a 13-point list of demands to end the standoff June 23 and gave the natural gas-rich country 10 days to comply.

The joint statement by the Arab nations said they expected Qatar to respond to their demands tomorrow. The new deadline would expire late Wednesday NZ time.

"The response of the four states will then be sent following the study of the Qatari government's response and assessment of its response to the whole demands," the statement said.

The four nations cut ties to Qatar over allegations it supports extremists and over worries it maintains too-close ties to Shiite power Iran.

Qatar long has denied sponsoring militants and maintains ties to Iran as it shares a massive offshore natural gas field with the country.

"Qatar is not an easy country to be swallowed by anyone. We are ready. We stand ready to defend our country. I hope that we don't come to a stage where, you know, a military intervention is made," Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah told Sky News.

Qatari supermarkets saw panic buying when the four countries initially cut ties. But the capital, Doha, was largely calm today as residents waited to see how the crisis would play out.

