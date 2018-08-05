 

Aquatic police rescue on River Thames ‘like watching an action movie

London's marine policing unit gave chase after spotting four jet skis speeding along the Thames with the scene likened to the James Bond movie, The World Is Not Enough. Source: 1 NEWS
Five Hamilton youths have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle, an attempted armed robbery and a petrol drive-off yesterday afternoon.

Acting Detective Sergeant Harry Hodgson said they allegedly stole a Volkswagen Golf around 11.15am from an address in Fairfield before driving to a dairy in Morrinsville.

Four of them entered the dairy with one allegedly being armed with a knife, but fled without taking anything.

They then headed to a petrol station on the corner of State Highway 1 and Karapiro Road where they filled up the car with petrol and drove off without paying.

The car was spotted on State Highway 1 near Hicks road with police unsuccessfully attempting to stop the car.

They eventually came to a stop on the Waikato Expressway. They will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow.

A 13-year-old male has been referred to youth aid in relation to assaults in the Waikato Hospital carpark

A 13-year-old male has been referred to youth aid in relation to incidents that occurred at the Waikato Hospital staff carpark on Friday afternoon.

Two cases of indecent assault happened in the carpark, the first at about 4pm and the second shortly after.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in the matter.

