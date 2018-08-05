Aquatic police rescue on River Thames ‘like watching an action movie

Five Hamilton youths have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle, an attempted armed robbery and a petrol drive-off yesterday afternoon.

Acting Detective Sergeant Harry Hodgson said they allegedly stole a Volkswagen Golf around 11.15am from an address in Fairfield before driving to a dairy in Morrinsville.

Four of them entered the dairy with one allegedly being armed with a knife, but fled without taking anything.

They then headed to a petrol station on the corner of State Highway 1 and Karapiro Road where they filled up the car with petrol and drove off without paying.

The car was spotted on State Highway 1 near Hicks road with police unsuccessfully attempting to stop the car.